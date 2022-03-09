Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Shares Gap Down to $159.33

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $159.33, but opened at $150.57. Nabors Industries shares last traded at $150.94, with a volume of 913 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($10.98) by ($3.62). The business had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($23.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -31.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 68,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Nabors Industries by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

