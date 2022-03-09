Nash (NEX) Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week

Nash (CURRENCY:NEX) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Nash has a market capitalization of $17.98 million and approximately $152,305.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

About Nash

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

Nash Coin Trading

