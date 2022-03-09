Natera Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 18,119 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 7,676% compared to the average volume of 233 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Natera to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $17.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 41,685,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,769. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Natera will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $220,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,036,931 over the last three months. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

