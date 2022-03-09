National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Gagnon bought 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.09 per share, with a total value of C$307,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$822,489.43. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, with a total value of C$483,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,454,105.60. Insiders have acquired a total of 27,301 shares of company stock worth $2,063,908 over the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$96.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$32.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$100.11. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$84.51 and a 52 week high of C$106.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

About National Bank of Canada (Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.