Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natura &Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
Shares of NTCO stock opened at $8.15 on Wednesday. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37.
Natura &Co Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natura &Co (NTCO)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.