Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.37% of Nature’s Sunshine Products worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATR opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

About Nature's Sunshine Products

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

