Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.

NATR stock opened at $16.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market cap of $332.18 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.14. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $21.50.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.