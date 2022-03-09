Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Increased to $24.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.
Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.
About Nature’s Sunshine Products (Get Rating)
Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.
