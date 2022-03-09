Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Price Target Increased to $24.50 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $24.00 to $24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.05% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ NATR traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.99. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.59. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

