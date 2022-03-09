Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GASNY shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Naturgy Energy Group in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($26.85) to €26.40 ($28.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Naturgy Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Shares of Naturgy Energy Group stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Naturgy Energy Group has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.99.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.