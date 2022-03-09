NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Raised to Buy at Investec

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

RBSPF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $3.44.

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

