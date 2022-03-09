Navcoin Trading Up 5.4% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001323 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00013774 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009556 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,005,496 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

