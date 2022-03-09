Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,489 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,891% compared to the average daily volume of 125 put options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. 5.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NAVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 30 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,184. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.