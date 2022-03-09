NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 344,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.86. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCR. TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Company Profile (Get Rating)

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.