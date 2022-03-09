NEAR Protocol Hits Market Cap of $7.29 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.30 or 0.00027059 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00183281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00336317 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,251,935 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

