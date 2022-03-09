Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA) Insider Acquires A$29,951.25 in Stock

Nearmap Ltd (ASX:NEA – Get Rating) insider Helen Souness purchased 24,450 shares of Nearmap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.23 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,951.25 ($21,862.23).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
About Nearmap (Get Rating)
