Needham & Company LLC Cuts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $362.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $626.00 to $362.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.94.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $462.48. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in MongoDB by 15.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 91,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

