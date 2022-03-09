Needham & Company LLC Trims Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price to $8.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

NYSE RKLY opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.