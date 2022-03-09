Needham & Company LLC Trims Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Target Price to $8.00

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RKLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
NYSE RKLY opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.58 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.87. Rockley Photonics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56.
About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
