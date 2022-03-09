Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

