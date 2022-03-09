NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Holdings Raised by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NeoGenomics worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

