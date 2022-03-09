Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTOIY. Wolfe Research cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Neste Oyj stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

