Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.31

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.31 and traded as low as $18.43. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 159,525 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Neste Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Neste Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

