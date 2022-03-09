NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.070-$5.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.NetApp also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.210-$1.310 EPS.

NTAP opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.61.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $369,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,034,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 12,331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 24,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,080 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

