NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.070-$5.170 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.92 on Wednesday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $63.23 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.61.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $91,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,206 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 472,791 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,491,000 after purchasing an additional 37,133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,188 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.