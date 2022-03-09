Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Raised by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1,035.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,896 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 150,376 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 6.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 378,996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $231,316,000 after buying an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $17.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $358.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,378,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $441.08 and its 200 day moving average is $558.73. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.67 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

