Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Increased to Neutral at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wedbush from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $342.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $341.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix has a one year low of $340.67 and a one year high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $446.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $560.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,219 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $510,468,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $1,184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

