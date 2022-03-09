Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) to post sales of $297.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $236.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 15,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total value of $1,116,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,158 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 222,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 97,234.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $71.88 and a 52-week high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

