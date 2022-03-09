New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.