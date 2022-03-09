New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.
NRZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.
About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)
New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.