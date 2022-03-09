Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,113 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3,461.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4,444.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

NWL stock opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.86. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

