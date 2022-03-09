Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes Sells 3,000 Shares

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $233,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.97. 10,890,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,507,904. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $489,639,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $21,939,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in Newmont by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

