Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NEM. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,790 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Newmont by 17.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 207,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Newmont by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,948,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,606,000 after purchasing an additional 179,707 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.