NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $1,312.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00254243 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00013741 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001242 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001650 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

