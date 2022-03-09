NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Up 13%

Shares of NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating) rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 314,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 174,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of C$38.33 million and a PE ratio of -12.78.
NexOptic Technology Company Profile (CVE:NXO)
Featured Articles
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for NexOptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexOptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.