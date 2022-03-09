NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.20

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NEXT.coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,913.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.29 or 0.00737912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00196724 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002901 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005306 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010297 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005612 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00025658 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT.coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT.coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.