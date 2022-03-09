NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.0777

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $484,146.80 and approximately $233.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.26 or 0.00256210 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001238 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000461 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001726 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

