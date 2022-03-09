NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Hits New 52-Week High at $103.60

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 103.60 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 103.22 ($1.35), with a volume of 1943986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.20 ($1.34).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NESF shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 115 ($1.51) target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.59. The firm has a market cap of £608.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

In other NextEnergy Solar Fund news, insider Joanne Peacegood purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £41,200 ($53,983.23).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

