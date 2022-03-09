NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. NextGen Healthcare reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on NXGN. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,016. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,983.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.28.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

