Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Now Covered by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 331.03% from the company’s current price.

NHK has been the topic of several other research reports. Haywood Securities cut their target price on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE:NHK traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.87. 156,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,853. Nighthawk Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$74.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.82.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,247,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,405,470.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,770.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

