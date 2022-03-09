Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.81

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $9.07. Nikon shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 14,574 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.