Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.81

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and traded as low as $9.07. Nikon shares last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 14,574 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nikon had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nikon Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

