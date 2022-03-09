NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 13.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.41. 2,400,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,102,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Get NIO alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,036,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,693,000 after buying an additional 2,412,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,887,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,883,000 after buying an additional 658,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,180,000 after buying an additional 12,771,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,543,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,022,000 after buying an additional 2,083,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.