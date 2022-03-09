NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 13.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares shot up 13.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.49 and last traded at $20.41. 2,400,918 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 56,102,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NIO. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08.
About NIO (NYSE:NIO)
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.