Node Runners (NDR) Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Node Runners coin can currently be purchased for about $21.40 or 0.00052371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $526,007.67 and approximately $211.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Node Runners is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,577 coins. Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Node Runners Coin Trading

