NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded flat against the dollar. One NOIA Network coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00033113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00101953 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

