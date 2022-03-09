Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 154,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,089,680 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $4.13.

NMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,049 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

