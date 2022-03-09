Nord Finance (NORD) Market Cap Reaches $4.63 Million

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,660,084 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

