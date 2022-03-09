NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) has been assigned a €57.00 ($61.96) target price by investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($38.04) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($54.35) price objective on NORMA Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.86 ($46.58).

ETR NOEJ traded down €2.20 ($2.39) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €26.12 ($28.39). 151,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,678. The stock has a market cap of $832.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.51. NORMA Group has a one year low of €28.12 ($30.57) and a one year high of €49.36 ($53.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €32.71 and a 200-day moving average of €35.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.46.

About NORMA Group (Get Rating)

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

