North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.710-$2.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NOA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,637. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $10.29 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.46.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 33,621 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

