North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.81

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.81 and traded as high as C$20.44. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$20.19, with a volume of 168,502 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities upgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.51 million and a P/E ratio of 12.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.73%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$19.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$190,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,126,857 shares in the company, valued at C$40,431,551.57.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

