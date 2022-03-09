Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $157.82

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.82 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 161.75 ($2.12). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 161.75 ($2.12), with a volume of 8,861 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Northbridge Industrial Services alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 169.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £47.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.50.

In related news, insider Judith Aldersey-Williams acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £17,500 ($22,929.77).

Northbridge Industrial Services Company Profile (LON:NBI)

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northbridge Industrial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.