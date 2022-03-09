Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Northern Shield Resources Inc. (CVE:NRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 424000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$5.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.
About Northern Shield Resources (CVE:NRN)
