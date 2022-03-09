Northland Securities Increases Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $120.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.46% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.76.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Lumentum by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

