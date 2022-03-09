Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.00

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as low as $0.72. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,010,558 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Get Northwest Biotherapeutics alerts:

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of personalized immune therapies for cancer. It offers DCVax technology platform, which uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack their cancer. The company was founded by Alton L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.